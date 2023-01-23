BREAKING: Fighter jets scrambled to escort Ryanair flight after suspected bomb threat Close
Trending:

Work on San Isidro bridge in Huercal-Overa over 85 per cent complete

By Anna Ellis • 23 January 2023 • 14:01

Work on San Isidro bridge in Huercal-Overa over 85 per cent complete. Image: Huercal-Overa City Council.

 This important project is one of the main accesses to the municipality.

A new viaduct is being built and the area around the N-340 is being repaired. The project is expected to be completed by the end of February.

The Mayor, Domingo Fernandez, explained that “the construction work is progressing at an excellent pace, we are even ahead of some deadlines. The bridge is expected to be fully completed by the end of February.”

“This is a historic project for our municipality which will put an end to the accident rate of a black spot on the roads while recovering this environment and this viaduct for the use of the people of Huercal.”

The mayor emphasised that “this is the greatest public investment being made in Huercal-Overa to improve access to the municipality such as the access road to the Hospital, the roundabout to the Montecastillo neighbourhood and the aforementioned San Isidro bridge.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading