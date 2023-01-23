Work on San Isidro bridge in Huercal-Overa over 85 per cent complete

A new viaduct is being built and the area around the N-340 is being repaired. The project is expected to be completed by the end of February.

The Mayor, Domingo Fernandez, explained that “the construction work is progressing at an excellent pace, we are even ahead of some deadlines. The bridge is expected to be fully completed by the end of February.”

“This is a historic project for our municipality which will put an end to the accident rate of a black spot on the roads while recovering this environment and this viaduct for the use of the people of Huercal.”

The mayor emphasised that “this is the greatest public investment being made in Huercal-Overa to improve access to the municipality such as the access road to the Hospital, the roundabout to the Montecastillo neighbourhood and the aforementioned San Isidro bridge.”