By Imran Khan • 24 January 2023 • 17:02

Electric scooters to be banned on metro during rush hour in two Spanish cities. Photo by Andriy-Bilous Shutterstock.com

Sevilla and Barcelona will ban electric scooters on the metro during rush hours starting from February

Starting from February 1, passengers will not be permitted to take electric scooters on the metro, in two major cities of Spain, including Barcelona and Sevilla.

Authorities in both regions have said that the ban is motivated by different reasons.

In Barcelona, the ban has been imposed to prevent fires, while in the Andalusia capital, the aim is to improve the comfort and occupancy of carriages during peak hours on working days and at other times when there is a higher number of people travelling.

The Metro in Sevilla will follow the same regulations for electric scooters, as they have for bicycles.

Starting from September 1 until June 30, passengers are not allowed to transport their bicycles, and soon also scooters, in the carriages on working days from 07:30 to 09:30, from 13:30 to 15:30, and from 18:30 to 20:30.

The government has also announced that five new parking and recharging points for electric scooters will be opened on the metro.

In addition to those already in place at Cavaleri, San Juan Bajo, Parque de los Príncipes, Pablo de Olavide, and Europa stations, there will also be new ones located in the Ciudad Expo station car park, in San Juan Alto, Cocheras, Condequinto and Montequinto.

Metro users can also park their scooters at all stations, and ten of the 21 stations also have parking spaces with electric recharging points.

