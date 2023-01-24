Treemendous triumph of ‘One Child, One Tree’ scheme in Fuengirola as 1000th plaque is handed out

By Betty Henderson • 24 January 2023 • 15:48

A council worker installs a plaque at the base of a tree, bearing the name of a local child as part of an environmental initiative. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola (via email)

AN environmental initiative to encourage respect for the environment among the younger generation in Fuengirola has reached a monumental milestone. Authorities announced the one thousandth child’s plaque had been installed next to a tree in the city.

The ‘One Child, One Tree’ project was launched in 1996 and aims to create a special bond between children and nature by giving children participating in the scheme their very own tree. The goal of the scheme is to encourage the city’s youngest generation to respect and care for their local environment.

Each tree bears a plaque at its base displaying the child’s name, date of birth and the location of the tree. Parents can request a plaque for their children by registering online or at the Environmental Department at the City Hall.

The milestone was announced by Environmental Councillor, Antonio Carrasco on Friday, January 20 after 39 new requests were made since the start of 2023. Carrasco encouraged parents to join the scheme and give their children this “precious memory”.