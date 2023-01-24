Spain distances itself from Poland's proposed coalition to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine Close
UK Government charges ahead in car fleet transition to electric vehicles

By Anna Ellis • 24 January 2023 • 16:17

UK Government charges ahead in car fleet transition to electric vehicles. Image: UK Government / Office of Zero Emissions.

Target reached to switch over a quarter of all government cars to ultra-low emission vehicles.

The UK Government is powering forward towards decarbonising its central car fleet, on January 19 it confirmed that it hit its target in switching over a quarter of all its cars (25.5 per cent) to ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEV).

Having a higher rate of ULEV vehicles in its fleet means the government is on track to meet its 2027 target for the entire fleet to be fully zero emission.

As set out in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ Greening government commitments in 2021 to 2025, the government was required to transition a minimum of a quarter of its car fleet to ultra-low emission vehicles by the end of 2022.

Technology and Decarbonisation Minister Jesse Norman said: “As the UK moves towards a cleaner transport network, the government is doing its part, with over 25% of its central car fleet being battery-powered 3 months earlier than planned.”

“It’s critical that progress in decarbonising fleets is matched elsewhere. We will continue to forge ahead, to complete the switch by 2027 and help make the UK a world leader in decarbonisation.”

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

