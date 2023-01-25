By Imran Khan • 25 January 2023 • 15:38

Aragon ski stations record the highest levels of snow this season in Spain. Photo by Lukas Gojda Shutterstock.com

Ski stations in Aragon record the highest snow levels this season in Spain, as over four metres of fresh powder accumulated over the slopes of Candanchú

After several weeks of waiting for a fresh spell of snowfall, ski stations in Aragon have now recorded the highest levels of accumulation in Spain, at over four metres.

These levels significantly increased after a fresh snowfall last week with the ski resort of Candanchú recording the highest in the country.

The Candanchú ski resort which is the oldest ski station in Spain was followed in second and third by Formigal and Astún, two other famous ski stations, also located in the region of Aragon.

As per official figures in Heraldo, Formigal registers up to 190 centimetres and Astún up to 175 centimetres.

The ski resort of Baqueira-Beret registered the highest in Catalonia at 155 centimetres.

Official reports from the Candanchú ski resor also said, “The official thicknesses is between 100 and 240 centimeters, since an average was made”.

It also added that as the thickness of the snow varies in different parts of the mountain, the maximum thickness figure published is the average between the lowest and highest of the season.

After having parts of the station closed for weeks, the Aragonese alpine ski resorts have now opened over 300 skiable kilometres of slopes, including Teruel, which was opened for the first time last week.

Other ski resorts in the region such as Gabardito, Linza, Llanos del Hospital, Pineta and Panticosa are also fully operational now.

