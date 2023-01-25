BREAKING: Multiple dead after Philippine Air Force plane crash in Bataan province

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 January 2023 • 7:41

TRAGIC news on Wednesday, January 25 after it was revealed that a Philippine Air Force plane has crashed in Bataan, a province on the Philippine island of Luzon.

According to initial reports, the Philippine Air Force plane crash in Bataan has killed multiple people.

Local media outlet Inquirer said that the crash had killed the plane’s two pilots.

Citing police, the news outlet wrote: “A Philippine Air Force plane crashed Wednesday morning in Pilar city in Bataan province, killing two pilots.”

The aircraft in question was reportedly a Marchetti SF260, which is normally used as a military training aircraft.

According to eyewitnesses, the aircraft first “descended rapidly” before crashing into a rice field in the Sitio (sub-village) Tabon in Barangay Del Rosario at around 10.42 am.

Police investigator Edgardo Delos Santo told The Associated Press that the bodies of the two pilots were removed from the wreckage after it was confirmed by air force spokesperson Col. Maria Consuelo Castillo that the plane, which was on a training flight, had crashed into a rice field in the Bataan province.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.