Cryptocurrency Traders: Pioneers or Risk-Seekers? Using Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum as case studies

The riches that have been made by investing in cryptocurrencies are common knowledge: we all know about the famous Bitcoin (BTC) purchase of takeaway pizzas and this just confirms how much money can be made from cryptocurrency trading (and how much can be lost if you lose faith!). But there is an inherent risk to any sort of trading, and cryptocurrency trading is no different.

But there are chances to be relatively early adopters of cryptocurrencies and profit from the inevitable growth of the crypto market and landscape. The basis of all cryptocurrencies – blockchain technology – is here to stay and will revolutionise how finance operates. TradFi is already trying to catch up, and for good reason. We will explore three coins of varying size and impact: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

A History of Bitcoin (BTC): The Cryptocurrency that started it all

Bitcoin (BTC) was launched in 2009 by an anonymous person or group under the pseudonym, Satoshi Nakamoto, which sparked the cryptocurrency industry as we know it. Bitcoin is a digital currency that runs on a peer-to-peer network, built on blockchain technology. Bitcoin is a public, distributed ledger, meaning that any transaction is publicly accessible by anyone with an internet connection – effectively making it far more secure and transparent than bank-run transactions of fiat currencies.

There has been a fair bit of fluctuation in price when it comes to $BTC – it hit its all-time high (ATH) was over $69,000 in November 2021. However, it currently is valued at around $22,680 at the time of writing and has fluctuated in the first weeks of 2023. Its entry point is high for first-time investors and that is naturally a deterrent – however, there is a clear precedent for high returns via $BTC investment, and it should make a portion of any investment portfolio.

How Ethereum positioned itself as the building block of the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Ethereum, with its native token Ether ($ETH), is widely considered one of the most important aspects of the cryptocurrency landscape. Ethereum differs from Bitcoin in some fundamental ways, the most important being that Ethereum is programmable whereas Bitcoin is not. This means that users can build applications that use the blockchain itself – meaning you can repurpose the blockchain technology and data for unlimited other purposes. Whereas Bitcoin is a digital currency, Ethereum offers that with its Ether token, it also works as a marketplace that offers an array of services, applications, social networks, and more.

Ether token reflects the established importance of Ethereum – at the current time of writing, $ETH is valued at $1,555, significantly lower than its ATH of $4,878 in November 2021. The potential for growth is massive due to its widespread use, and with an entry price far lower than Bitcoin, it is widely considered a must-have of any crypto trading portfolio.

What Big Eyes Coin is doing to increase trading traffic

Big Eyes Coin ($BIG) belongs to the meme coin corner of cryptocurrency and is currently working through its presale stages. It has raised an incredible $17.5 million in pre-sales thus far and does not appear to be slowing down any time soon. The reason for its popularity is its array of features. The Big Eyes Coin ecosystem will contain plenty of decentralised finance (DeFi) features that will set it aside from both centralised cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. In addition to this, it will launch its own NFT collection and its own NFT club, Sushi Crew, where members will be rewarded with bonuses, discounts, and exclusive content. As Big Eyes Coin is currently in presale, the only place to purchase is directly from its site (linked below). It has been verified by CoinSniper and will launch on a tier-1 exchange once it hits its presale target. The Big Eyes team has also created native profit-calculating tools on its website, in which investors can work out how much their investment will be worth at key points of the Big Eyes timeline.

The tokenomics of Big Eyes Coin is important because as it has yet to launch, investors must pay close attention to these details specifically. 80% of the 200,000,000,000 $BIG tokens will be available on launch. An additional 5% is stored in an observable charitable wallet, from which Big Eyes’ charitable donations come. It has serious commitments to the preservation of our planet’s oceans and marine life and aims to fund the foundations doing the hard work.

Another key success factor is the Big Eyes Coin consideration to its user base – there is zero taxation on any $BIG purchases. There is also a pre-launch promotion of a 200% bonus on any purchase of $BIG tokens – meaning if you purchase $500 worth of Big Eyes Coin, you will receive $1500 $BIG. This automatically means every investor has tripled their investment from the start – a driving factor to why so many have bought Big Eyes Coin over the past few weeks.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido