Spain to send decommissioned Leopard tanks to Ukraine that first need an ‘ITV’

By Chris King • 26 January 2023 • 20:16

Image of Leopard 2 tank. Credit: Rasmus Christopher Franck / Shutterstock.com

Spain is to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine that were decommissioned more than 10 years ago.

As confirmed today, Thursday, January 26, by the Ministry of Defence, Spain will send Leopard 2A4 model tanks to Ukraine that were decommissioned over a decade ago. They will reportedly need a complete ‘ITV’ test before being deployed.

This decision by the Spanish government comes as a result of German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, giving in to international pressure. He finally succumbed yesterday, Wednesday 25, and agreed to make the German-patent armoured vehicles available to Kyiv.

Spain had initially stated that it was distancing itself from a proposal last Sunday 22 by the Prime Minister of Poland to form a ‘small coalition’ to supply Ukraine without the involvement of Germany.

This batch of tanks is the oldest in the Army and they are currently gathering dust on the grounds of the Logistics Support Group No. 41 of Booths, located in Casetas barracks on the outskirts of the city of Zaragoza Their delivery could reportedly take several months to accomplish due to their condition and the need to restore them to working order prior to deployment, as reported by 20minutos.es

The tanks were originally transferred to Zaragoza in 2012 with the intention of transforming them into special sapper and bridge-launching vehicles, a plan which ultimately never materialised. When they were purchased from Germany in the 1990s, the Leopards were already second-hand.

According to the sources, it will take at least a month to tune them up. The same sources pointed out that the training of the Ukrainian military in handling these vehicles will require another two months.