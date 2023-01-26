Spain’s vehicle manufacturing industry recovers in 2022 in spite of shortages and inflation

By Betty Henderson • 26 January 2023 • 16:08

Good news for the Spanish automobile industry as manufacturing increases despite global material shortages. Photo credit: Gorodenkoff / shutterstock.com

DESPITE global manufacturing and inflation crises, the Spanish motoring industry continued to drive on, closing the year with a 5.8 per cent increase in vehicle production since the year before.

A total of 2,219,462 vehicles were produced in the country during 2022, a nearly 6 per cent improvement during the last year. December’s figure of 175,245 vehicles was a particular highlight, improving more than 18 per cent on figures from 2021.

Passenger cars were the area where production improved the most during the last year, representing 1,785,432 units of the total vehicles produced, or 80 per cent.

Another sector which saw a growth during 2022 was unsurprisingly electric and hybrid vehicles, which grew by nearly 32 per cent to reach 319,605. This will be a vital sector of the economy as the EU pushes member states towards selling only zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

The increase in production is great news for motorists seeking new vehicles after a new car shortage caused car prices on both the new and second-hand market to skyrocket. The increase in vehicles being produced should lead to falling prices during the next year.

The automobile sector is an important strategic sector of the Spanish market with nine multinational brands established in the country with 17 vehicle manufacturing plants.