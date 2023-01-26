The Musk effect: 80 per cent of Spain’s Twitter workers to take redundancy package

By Betty Henderson • 26 January 2023 • 13:00

New Twitter CEO, Elon Musk began to lay-off employees in California before targeting international offices of the social media giant. Photo credit: Phil Pasquini / shutterstock.com

SOCIAL media giant, Twitter has seen sweeping changes since the arrival of new CEO and billionaire, Elon Musk, including thousands of lay-offs. And it appears that Musk’s radical vision for the transformation of the company has reached Spain.

The company’s headquarters in Spain had reported redundancies of more than 80 per cent of its workforce by Thursday, January 26, after lay-offs were made two days earlier. The social media platform had a small team in Spain of just 29, 24 of which have now been sacked.

The workers are set to leave the company’s Madrid headquarters from Wednesday, February 8 after coming to an agreement with bosses over redundancy. Spanish employment regulations mean that the employees will also receive a redundancy pay packet covering 33 days, instead of 20 as initially offered by the company.

The motion was originally announced by the UGT trade union in November, who said negotiations were set to open over the proposed laying-off of 26 of Twitter’s staff in Spain.

The changes are taking place as Musk seeks to change the way Twitter works.