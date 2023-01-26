By Matthew Roscoe • 26 January 2023 • 8:05

Football club dedicate match to memory of young footballer Luke Abrahams who died suddenly. Image: Luke Abrahams/Facebook

TRIBUTES flooded social media after it was heartbreakingly revealed that young footballer Luke Abrahams died suddenly earlier this week.

Hunsbury Hawks have dedicated their next home game to the memory of footballer Luke Abrahams who died suddenly on Monday, January 23 at the age of 20.

BBC Radio Northampton‘s William Oelrich wrote on Facebook: “In memory of Luke Abrahams, our game on Sunday will go ahead in memory of him.”

He added: “We have a planned minute silence before the game and will also do a whip around so anything is appreciated and will be donated to Luke’s family. The game kick’s off at 10:30 and is at Abington Park on Pitch Two. Hunsbury play in a claret top if you’re struggling to find us.”

A GoFundMe page was set up following the sudden death of the young footballer.

“It is with great sadness that I’m even writing this but yesterday 23/01/2023 Luke Abrahams lost his life at the tender age of just 20. It’s extremely difficult to even put into words how it feels,” organiser Jamie Podkowka wrote.

“Luke was an incredible human being, full of life and love (West Ham and Beer mainly) that I had the pleasure of knowing.”

Jamie added: “Alongside his Dad, Richard, and I, he helped coach his younger brother’s (Jake) football team and gave up his time selflessly to develop not only the football skills of those younger than him but in creating unforgettable bonds and friendships amongst the whole team.

“From what I know of Luke’s short stay, I know it was an eventful one. I’ll miss the re-run version of events on a Sunday afternoon from his wild Saturday nights and his extreme positivity behind his beloved Irons.

“I’ve seen many tributes across social media and have heard of memorial fixtures being organised to remember Luke and I really wanted to reach out to everyone that knew Luke in any capacity to contribute to his send-off.

“Richard, Julie and Jake would never ask of anything from anybody and I know no amount of money will ease the pain of their loss but I know Luke was loved by many and I certainly know that I still owed him a pint back. Big Love and RIP Lukey… have a few on us all up there mate xx”

Other tributes flooded social media for the popular player.

Hunsbury Hawks wrote on Twitter: “It is with the greatest sadness that we had to say goodbye to Luke this week.

“He was a great player but an even better friend to us all. He started it all for the Hawks and we wouldn’t be here without him.”

“Team Collingtree are devastated to hear of the loss of Luke Abrahams,” the Collingtree wrote.

It added: “Taken far too young, Luke was a friendly and familiar face to many people in the pub and will be missed by us all.

“All of our thoughts and love go out to Richard, Julie and all of his family and friends at this unthinkably difficult time.”

A fellow West Ham fan wrote: “West Ham family, I need all of your help please.

“Earlier this week we lost one of our own, Luke Abrahams. At just 20, a Northants Hammer sadly passed away and I thought about getting a message on the big screen for our next home game to pay our respects, please share and tag.”

The news comes after a popular former non-league footballer and coach in the UK died earlier this month.

Former non-league footballer and coach Chris Hitchings died following a battle with cancer.

Sarah Hitchings, Chris’ wife of 20 years, paid tribute to her husband as multiple non-league football clubs also shared their sorrow at the loss of the former footballer and coach.

On Wednesday, January 4, Sarah wrote on Facebook: “My beautiful husband gained his angel wings at 1:52 am he’s the strongest, bravest kindest soul I’ve come across & he’s left the biggest whole in my .

“No amount of words will bring my partner in crime, my right arm, my everything back. I’m truly heartbroken beyond’s words. He was a pure diamond & I will be forerver grateful for the best 20 years of my life & I wouldn’t change any of it, only to have longer.”

She added: “He never stopped fighting or looking out for me or our little family if only could have saved him. All my always Hitchings so glad we got to say “I do” “

