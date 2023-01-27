Average price of electricity in Spain falls slightly on Saturday, January 28

By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 23:46

Image of a lighbulb containing banknotes. Credit: Bartolomiej Pietrzyk / Shutterstock.com

On Saturday, January 28, the average price of electricity in Spain drops by 10.66 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated tariff customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 10.66 per cent on Saturday, January 28, compared to today, Friday 27. Specifically, it will stand at €40.08/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €41.42/MWh tomorrow.

Saturday’s minimum price of €15/MWh, will occur between 3pm and 4pm, while the maximum price will be between 8pm and 10m, at €74.89/MWh.

Added to this pool price is the compensation of €-1.34/MWh to gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who benefit from the measure, consumers on the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed tariff.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’ mechanism to cap the price of gas for electricity generation, the average price of electricity in Spain would be around €54.06/MWh. That would be e€13.98/MWh more than with the compensation for regulated tariff customers, who will pay 25.86% less on average as a result.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.