Top celebs announced for new critically acclaimed and BAFTA Award-winning BBC series

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 11:34

Steve Pemberton, Robin Askwith, Reece Shearsmith. Image: BBC/Official

A STELLAR line-up of top celebrities has been announced for a new series of one of the BBC’s critically acclaimed and BAFTA Award-winning shows.

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith bring five more stand-alone episodes of their critically acclaimed and BAFTA Award-winning series, Inside No. 9, to BBC Two this spring, the British Broadcasting Corporation said.

The stellar line-up includes Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge), Anita Dobson (EastEnders), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing), Phil Daniels (House of the Dragon, Quadrophenia), Claire Rushbrook (My Mad Fat Diary, Secrets & Lies), Frances Barber (Camille, Uncle Vanya), Leon Herbert (Salome’s Last Dance, Batman), Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey, Bad Education) Menyee Lai (Stay Close, The Tower), Moyo Akandé (Guilt, The Cry), Robin Askwith (Bless This House, The Madame Blanc Mysteries), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education, Game of Thrones), Sheila Reid (Benidorm) and Ayda Kiiza.

The series follows on from the success of last year’s Christmas special, The Bones of St Nicholas and will be the show’s eighth in total.

“The episodes will stay true to the show’s popular anthology format, each delivering an original story and a cast of new characters that bring a mix of horror, thriller, drama, comedy and surprising twists,” the BBC said.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton said: “We are thrilled to invite viewers inside a new set of funny and frightening number 9s; take your shoes off, make yourself at home and switch your devices to Do Not Disturb. Well it might work…”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios, said: “We’re thrilled to be making a new series of Inside No. 9 with the unassailable Reece and Steve, and look forward to delighting and upsetting viewers in equal measure.”

Gregor Sharp, Commissioning Editor at the BBC, said: “Reece and Steve are masters of their craft and it’s a delight to see such a brilliant line up of guest stars joining them for another series of perfectly formed dark comedy masterpieces.”

The BBC noted that since its launch in 2014, Inside No. 9 has received widespread critical acclaim and has won an enviable étagère of awards, including Best Scripted Comedy at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards and Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme at the 2019 BAFTA TV Awards won by Steve Pemberton.

In addition, the series has won the comedy prize at the 2016 Rose d’Or, two RTS Awards and two BAFTA TV Craft Awards (including Comedy Writing), South Bank Show and Writers’ Guild awards,” the company said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.