Former Premier League legend sacked as manager of Championship club after NINE matches

By Chris King • 27 January 2023 • 1:20

Image of Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium. Credit: Google maps - David Webster

Former Premier League star Kolo Toure has been fired as manager of Championship club Wigan Athletic after failing to win a match since taking over.

The former Premier League star Kolo Toure was fired by Championship club Wigan Athletic this Thursday, January 26. Since taking charge last November, the legendary Ivorian defender failed to win any of the nine matches they played.

Wigan Athletic can confirm that they have parted company with First Team Manager, Kolo Touré.#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 26, 2023

Toure was previously the coach of Leicester City before taking over the Latics to secure his first job in football management. They are currently lodged firmly at the foot of the table. Both of his assistants, Ashvir Johal, and Kevin Betsy, have also left their posts at the DW Stadium.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the football club”, said Malachy Brannigan, the CEO of Wigan in an official statement issued by the club.

He continued: “Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season”.

“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included. Therefore, we will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the second tier for next season”, Brannigan concluded.

The former Manchester City and Arsenal star cut his coaching teeth working under Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, Celtic, and then Leicester City. After his brother Yaya declined the role, Kolo took the job at Wigan on November 29.

___________________________________________________________

