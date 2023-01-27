Voting list deadline: Make sure you’re registered on the Padrón electoral list by Monday, January 30

By Betty Henderson • 27 January 2023 • 15:19

Foreign residents in Nerja can sign up to vote before Monday, January 30 by visiting the Town Hall Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

NERJA’S Department for Foreign Residents has issued a statement urging foreign residents to check that they are registered on the electoral list before the deadline on Monday, January 30.

Residents from EU countries and select other countries including the UK and Norway are eligible to vote in Spain’s local elections coming up in May of this year. To register to vote, foreign residents must be enrolled on the town’s Padrón population list and have signed a census voting form.

To check that you are on the electoral list, Nerja council are encouraging foreign residents to visit the Town Hall as soon as possible with their passport and NIE number (if possible). The Town Hall is open from 8am until 9:15am and 10am until 2pm on weekdays. Residents must be registered by the end of the day on Monday, January 30 to vote in the elections.

Alternatively, contact the council by email: [email protected] or phone call: 952548481.

Registering to vote means you can have your say in choosing your elected representatives on a local, regional and national scale.