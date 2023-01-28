BREAKING: The wife of the First Minister of Wales has died suddenly

No details were provided although it is known the Drakeford had said during the pandemic that both his wife, Claire and her mother were “vulnerable.”

The spokesperson for Drakeford said: “The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Terrible news. Rest in peace. Clare Drakeford, wife of Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford, dies suddenlyhttps://t.co/H2VN8VA6QI Sent via @updayUK — UKAT George official page. (@UKAT_George) January 28, 2023

Politicians from across the divide have taken to social media to express their condolences for the Drakefords who got married in 1977. The couple had three children together.