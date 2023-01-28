BREAKING: The wife of the First Minister of Wales has died suddenly

BREAKING: Bus plunges into a ravine leaving 24 dead and many injured Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 January 2023 • 16:24

A spokesperson told the BBC on Saturday, January 28 that the wife of the Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford had died suddenly and unexpectedly.

No details were provided although it is known the Drakeford had said during the pandemic that both his wife, Claire and her mother were “vulnerable.”

The spokesperson for Drakeford said: “The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

Mark Drakeford – Image ComposedPix / Shutterstock.com

Politicians from across the divide have taken to social media to express their condolences for the Drakefords who got married in 1977.  The couple had three children together. 

No further details have been provided with the spokesperson asking everyone to respect the first minister’s privacy at this sad time.

