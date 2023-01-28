Bros to make comeback with first album in more than 30 years

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 January 2023 • 10:10

Bros - Image Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com

Matt Goss is planning a comeback for Bros, the band he started along with his brother Luke.

According to the Mirror on Saturday, January 28 the 54-year-old singer has spoken of his desire to reunite with his brother for a new album and tour in 2024.

The pair last played together in 2017 with two concerts at the O2 in London. Those were followed by a documentary on the band entitled “Bros: After the screaming stops.”

Bros broke up over jealousy between the two brothers with Luke feeling second best.

Goss said: “Bros, in the next couple of years it will happen, absolutely. I think in 2024.

“I would like to think that will be a year we can think about another documentary and do some shows.

“Alongside that, we’d like to do some new music together. We want to get on to the festival circuit. We want to document how that experience is for us.”

But he said: “We’d have to be on a better page” adding that “We’re a force of nature when we are together, but I am also my own force.”

Last night, our very own Jill McLaren and @immarkmartin caught up with music icon #MattGoss right here in Edinburgh. Find out more about the chat here: https://t.co/lUZe01Spnv @mattgoss #Edinburgh — Edge Radio (@EdgeRadioScot) January 24, 2023

The band were very successful back in the 80s and early 90s with a number of singles and albums hitting the charts. Their debut album Push back, which was released in 1988, reached Number 2 on the UK Albums Chart.

That led to them being awarded British Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards in 1989.

From there the band went on to release another two albums and another 13 singles before calling it a day. Matt Goss continued to perform as a solo artist with brother Luke moving to the US where he has achieved some success as an actor.

Fans will be delighted to hear Bros are looking to make a comeback with first album in more than 30 years.

