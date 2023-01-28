Time to get out the lip-balm when the north wind doth blow

By Linda Hall • 28 January 2023 • 19:15

OLIVE OIL: ‘Use as lip balm’ suggestion Photo credit: CC/stu _spivak

MEGHAN MARKLE famously asked Kate Middleton to lend her some lip gloss, which we now know the Duchess of Cambridge was reluctant to hand over.

This wasn’t exactly on a par with borrowing someone’s toothbrush, but there’s no denying that lip gloss is rather personal, even between sisters-in-law.

And there’s no denying that Spain’s currently icy weather coupled with the effects of a gas estufa or a log-burner means that everybody, royal or not, has sore lips.

Rather than slathering on lip gloss, most of us are turning to heavy-duty balm that’s formulated to prevent chapping, flaking, cracking and even bleeding in the very worst cases.

Forget the agreeable sensation of applying a light satiny gloss and use instead the less glamorous tubes and sticks that can range from the cheap and cheerful to the frankly over-expensive.

Or do what YouTube influencer Charles Gross suggests and use olive oil instead.

According to Gross, any type will do as olive oil is a natural moisturiser and commonly found in skincare products.

Those who tried it found that their lips initially felt soft and nourished but soon noticed that the oil was absorbed quite rapidly, leaving the skin feeling quite dry. Subsequent applications produced the same sensation, they said.

The suggested solution of adding Vaseline a few minutes after applying the olive oil got better results but the experience was not regarded as overwhelmingly pleasant. This got results but it was generally agreed that it was more bother than it was worth and the best place for olive oil was the kitchen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram