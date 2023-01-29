BREAKING: American actress, star of countless hit TV shows, passes away aged just 45

By Chris King • 29 January 2023 • 22:09
American actress, star of countless hit TV shows, passes away aged just 45
Annie Wersching, the popular American actress with a string of hit television shows to her credit has lost her battle with cancer. The star’s death at the age of only 45 was confirmed today Sunday, January 29, to the Deadline news outlet by her publicist.
“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere’. And find it we shall”, wrote her husband Stephen Full in a statement.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
