The 7 Best ICO and Presale Cryptocurrencies you have got to invest in

The world of cryptocurrencies is heating up, especially with presale projects! There are many presale crypto spaces out there which are ready to bring heat and innovative new ideas for their communities and the whole crypto market. Whether you are a beginner in the world of crypto or you are a true crypto-pro, these projects are catching everyone’s eye.

There are 7 presale cryptocurrencies out there which have had great success so far; others have inviting and innovative features for every kind of investor. Let’s learn about all 7, see what they have to offer and why you should consider investing!

Big Eyes Coin Is Booming!

The crypto cathouse is moving in ways unknown in the world of presales. Raising over $18 million and with many admiring its features and functionalities, the coin is doing extremely well. The community-led defi meme token allows people to connect and share their interests on everything crypto, cats and super cute content!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has everything, from charity wallets to an exclusive NFT group to allow people to own their very own cute content, courtesy of Big Eyes Coin.

Cute as a button with Dogodoge

Dododoge is one of the ultimate new meme tokens that incorporates built-in NFTs and its very own Metaverse. They are keeping the love of memes and crypto alive by continuing to add charm to the crypto world, where users can buy DOGO tokens and purchase anything they wish within the Dogoverse. From NFTs to games, the Dogoverse is yours to have fun with.

Push the limits of your imagination with Calvaria

This play-to-earn extravaganza is a space that makes the whole premise of the presale so exciting. In the battle card game which is set beyond the ‘veil of death’, players can earn and upgrade their cards to become the ultimate force on the battlefield. Players can truly own their in-game resources, and the platform as a whole will be a fun and accessible space for all.

Discover A magical universe with Lux World

Explore an exciting and amazing world in both real and virtual life, Lux World is the first project to build up the ‘travel to earn’ concept. The platform aims to contribute to rebuilding tourism for the future and creating relationships between brands and their customers. Players can decide whether to be a traveller or a check-in node owner or both! The more locations checked into, the more tokens you can earn and the higher chance you will win valuable items!

Enter the Undercity

A revolutionary cryptocurrency, Undercity, is the first village located in France for gamers, roleplayers, and cosplayers village that will be integrated from scratch with every user’s specific lifestyle in mind. This village will also be reproduced in the Metaverse to allow people around the world to discover unique products while using the UNDER token. The Undercity community are aiming to create value for its users and investors by creating a complete ecosystem and a virtuous internal economy.

Trade Anytime, Anywhere with Keter Network

Keter Network is a blockchain based on the Ethereum fork, with integrated AI. They help developers and companies build very smart contracts in a matter of minutes with artificial intelligence. The presale is done directly on the website, where users can connect wallets, input desired amounts in BNB, and buy KTR.

The New Sandbox, RobotEra

RobotEra is building a sandbox-like planet-rebuilding metaverse. Every user will become their very-own robot, managing their own land and participating in the creation of the world. It can also acquire resources from land and create robot companions. With RobotEra, you can create everything you can imagine and start a new era with other robots.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido