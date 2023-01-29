By Imran Khan • 29 January 2023 • 10:12

Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian and Belarusian companies in Ukraine. Photo by Dmytro-Larin Shutterstock.com

President Zelensky announced new sanctions imposed on 182 Russian and Belarussian companies operating in Ukraine

In a new step to block the connection of Russia and Belarus within Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a set of sanctions to be imposed on companies and individuals from these countries.

Zelensky said that the government has imposed sanctions on 182 companies and three individuals, adding that, they will block all their assets and properties in Ukraine, which will be further used by the defence forces.

As per a list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the companies sanctioned by the government mainly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing, and chemical production.

“The list includes Russian potash fertiliser producer and exporter Uralkali, Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia’s VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing both dealing with transport leasing”, said a statement from Ukrainian officials, cited by Reuters.

Hundreds of Russian and Belarussian people along with companies have been previously sanctioned by Ukraine following the invasion in February 2022.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.