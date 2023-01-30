Damning reports claim massive cover-up by China, US and UK over origins of coronavirus Close
By Anna Ellis • 30 January 2023 • 18:19

Age Concern on the Costa Blanca south looking for volunteer drivers. Image: Age Concern.

All drivers must possess a Spanish Driving Licence.

If you are interested or would like more information call (+34)  966 786 887 or pop into the Age Concern Day Centre in Calle Paganini, La Siesta, which is open Monday to Friday from 10:00.AM until 1:30.PM.

Age Concern Costa Blanca South is a non-profit making charity registered with the Generalitat Valenciana, in 1998. The geographical area covers from the south of the City of Alicante down to the Murcia border and inland to Vega Baja.

Age Concern in Spain encourages people from other countries to integrate with the Spanish people and seek to establish relationships with Spanish associations that work for the benefit of older people

Their aim is to promote the well-being of all older people and help to make life a fulfilling and enjoyable experience. Through their network of volunteer workers, they aim to meet the needs of whoever calls on us, whether for friendship and support, counselling, information and advice.

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

