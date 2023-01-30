By Chris King • 30 January 2023 • 19:08

Image of Ramzan Kadyrov the Chechen leader. Credit: Telegram Ramzan Kadyrov

Danish politician Rasmus Paludan dedicated his burning of the Muslim holy Koran to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was far from happy today, Monday, January 30, after the Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan dedicated his burning of the Muslim holy Koran to him.



Posting on his official Telegram channel, Kadyrov was clearly very agitated as he wrote: “The Almighty is patient and severe in punishment, so know, Danish coward, that you will find the punishment you so zealously seek”.

“As long as there are such wretched, homeless individuals burning the Koran and insulting the feelings of a billion people on Earth, we will not stop at destroying the Satanists in Ukraine. We will go through the whole of Europe, cleansing the peoples of the Old World from the abomination cursed by the Almighty”.

“Look, this is what they are – the values of the Western world, when a coward burns a sacred Book surrounded by policemen, fearing for his miserable soul. No courage, no pride, no honour, no respect”.

“All the most disgusting qualities of man can be seen in one guise of this provocateur who allegedly burned the Quran because of me. No, he was just looking for an excuse to do it again to provoke Muslims”.

“I have a question to the authorities who gave permission for such actions: Why do you, knowing full well that it is a provocation followed by a fair reaction of concerned Muslims, still allow it? Then when the provocateur is punished, do not forget that you are to blame, and not ‘Islamic terrorism’, which you always try to justify to citizens”.

“This is far from a case where that would be appropriate. It’s not the terrorists who shoot the rabid dog, it’s the paramedics”.

“The Danish degenerate “dedicated” this arson to me. I would forgive a lot about me, but I will not forgive this act of a religious terrorist, nor will I forgive a billion and a half Muslims in the world.

Yes, a religious terrorist. To me, such provocateurs are the very real terrorists from whom a healthy society must be freed”.

