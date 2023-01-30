Crackdown on Madrid gangs results in more than 500 arrests

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 January 2023 • 13:16

Policia Nacional - Image Rene Bonilla / Shutterstock.com

The crackdown on gangs in Madrid that started towards the end of last year has resulted in more than 500 arrests and the confiscation of many weapons including more than 3,000 knives.

The National Police said on Monday, January 30 that efforts to clamp down on gangs had paid off with guns and other dangerous objects also being seized.

Following the success of the intervention ministers have issued an order to enforce better surveillance of weapons and calls for violence on social media.

According to the police, the reinforcement plan resulted in more than 600,000 actions being taken to reduce the incidence of youth violence and to prevent a repetition of the scenes seen last year.

Some 1,700 sites were also inspected resulting in action being taken against nearly 220,000 people for alcohol and drug abuse.

It is understood that the experience gained from the crackdown on Madrid gangs that resulted in more than 500 arrests is being shared with divisions throughout the country in an effort to reduce crime generally.

