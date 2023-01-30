Eight dead and five injured in Mexican nightspot shooting incident

By Chris King • 30 January 2023 • 19:43

Image of the bar in Jerez, Mexico. Credit: Google

Eight people died and five more were injured after gunmen opened fire inside a busy nightspot in the Mexican town of Jerez.

According to police reports, eight people died after gunmen opened fire inside a busy nightspot in the north Mexican town of Jerez on Saturday, January 28. A spokesman for the Security Secretariat said that two vehicles pulled up outside the venue and heavily armed men ran in and started shooting randomly.

Six people were killed instantly in the hail of bullets they revealed, while two others passed away at the scene while being attended by medics. Five more people were still reported to be hospitalised as of Sunday 29, according to cbsnews.com.

Local media said the victims included customers along with musicians and employees of the ‘El Venadito‘ bar located in the Jerez town centre. The town is known to be central to an ongoing turf battle between the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels. In recent years the Zacatecas province has been hit by a wave of violence resulting in many residents leaving the area.

Zacatecas is considered so dangerous that it is included in the U.S. State Department’s list of ‘Do not travel to’ destinations. The advisory warns potential travellers: “Violent crime, extortion, and gang activity are widespread in Zacatecas state”.

The region is said to be a key location for the movement of fentanyl across the border into the United States and has one of the highest per-capita murder rates in the country.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.