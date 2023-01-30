Under pressure Sunak promises 5,000 new hospital beds and 800 extra ambulances

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 January 2023 • 8:09

NHS waiting lists - Image Pong Moji / Shutterstock.com

In a repeat of previous promises by successive Tory leaders under pressure Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised a quick fix to deal with NHS waiting lists.

The two-year plan revealed by the government and the NHS said that 5,000 more sustainable beds would be funded through an extra dedicated £1 billion fund. The money they said would also be used to provide 800 more ambulances and 100 specialist mobile mental health units.

Sunak described the plan as “ambitious and credible” according to Sky News on Monday, January 30, with the money having been announced in Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement.

Key to the plan is care in the community with people being treated locally or in their own homes, plus the setting up of same-day emergency care units in every hospital A&E department.

Sunak, who had made NHS waiting times one of his five priorities, said: “Urgent and emergency care is facing serious challenges but we have an ambitious and credible plan to fix it.”

“It will take time to get there but our plan will cut long waiting times by increasing the number of ambulances, staff and beds – stopping the bottlenecks outside A&E and making sure patients are seen and discharged quickly.

“If we meet this ambition, it will represent one of the fastest and longest sustained improvements in emergency waiting times in NHS history.”

But Labour has criticised the proposals saying that it will water down services for patients, with these including:

The creation of virtual wards

Plans to make it easier for NHS staff to move between hospitals and work in services like 111

More options for call handlers to work from home

Plans to expand the number of emergency medical technicians

Making more and better use of student and apprentice paramedics

Training more staff in mental health

NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to put the NHS on a sustainable footing.”

But Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation warned: “Success over the next two years will not only depend on NHS staff continuing to go above and beyond, but also on concerted action to reduce the numbers of people needing to come into contact with emergency and urgent care services in the first place.”

Implementation of the plan will, however, be dependent on Sunak’s ability to bring the dispute with nurses and ambulance workers to an end. That doesn’t look likely anytime soon with the Health Secretary having ruled out meeting their demands saying the move was not affordable.

This as companies providing relief staff advertise jobs for as much as £45 an hour, more than double what staff within the NHS earn.

How under pressure Sunak is going to staff the 800 extra ambulances and 5,000 extra beds, he has not said.

