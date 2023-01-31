Almería NIBS: News in Brief from the Almería region

By Betty Henderson • 31 January 2023 • 11:56
Almería NIBS: Your weekly news bulletin from across Almería
Photo credit: h3c7orC / shutterstock.com
Latest data from national property platform Idealista found that homes in Andalucía increased in price by an average of 5.7 per cent. Almería however, remains one of the cheapest places to buy property, increasing by just 2.2 per cent.
Explosive discovery
Guardia Civil police forces acted quickly to destroy ammunition and explosive devices including two grenades that were discovered in a private address in Fondón. The ammunition and weapons appeared to be historical artifacts, but could still have posed a threat.
Content community
More than 50 per cent of Almería city’s population said that the state of the city is ‘great’ in a community-wide survey conducted in January. Street cleaning and public transport were listed as the biggest areas for improvement by residents.
Jurassic dream
The world’s largest travelling dinosaur exhibition arrives in Almería this weekend on Saturday, February 4. Some thirty interactive and in some cases life-size dinosaur models make up the incredible collection which has already toured more than a dozen countries.
Rail recovery
After cutting back on services due to the pandemic, Renfe, the national train operator, will resume four daily train services between Almería and Granada. The popular services will return to timetables earlier in the morning and later in the evening.
Cycling classic
The Clásica de Almería cycling race will see a total of nine world tour elite teams line up on the start line alongside another 12 professional and amateur teams. The race, covering 190 kilometres, is a key pre-season challenge date.
