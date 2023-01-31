Jewellery shop robbed at gunpoint by two armed men in Malaga city of Marbella

By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 21:06

A jewellery store in the Malaga city of Marbella was robbed in broad daylight by two armed men.

A jewellery shop was robbed in broad daylight this morning, Tuesday, January 31, in the Malaga city of Marbella. Specifically, the incident occurred at the Time Outlet Marbella jewellery shop, located on Calle Padre Francisco Echamendi in the old town neighbourhood.

Two individuals reportedly entered the premises at around 10:45am and held up the staff at gunpoint, escaping with watches. According to witnesses, the shop assistant was unharmed, although she required medical assistance. At least five customers are said to have been inside the shop at the time of the robbery.

Neighbouring businesses experienced the incident first-hand. Carlos Sevillano, the owner of Cristy’s jewellers was the person who alerted the Marbella Local Police. He placed the call after his wife went out to help the shop assistant at the affected premises, located just a few metres away from their shop.

As Carlos recounted, the employee came out ‘screaming’ with ‘braces on her hands and suffering a huge anxiety attack’. She subsequently required medical attention, at which point his wife came to her aid and they both went back into the shop and he called the police.

“There were two armed individuals and she said that they both had their faces uncovered”, continued Sevillano. He explained that the thieves: “took almost everything from the display case, containing more than 25 Rolex watches”.

It looked as though the crooks had carried out a ‘dummy run’ the day before, since, according to Sevillano, “the girl in the shop admitted that the same two had been looking at watches yesterday”.

He pointed out that “there is a tremendous luxury market”, noting that the shop assistant is usually accompanied by the owner, but he was “travelling today. She feared for her life, they were both carrying a gun and she only thought about her son”, he added.

Carlos highlighted the “rapid police action”, with the arrival within 20 seconds, of a couple of Local Police officers, a motorcycle cop, and members of the National Police, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Ganesh Khemlani is the shop assistant of the Don Lal jewellery shop, just a few metres from the shop affected, who came to the aid of the employee this morning. “She came to ask for help with her mobile phone in her hand, trying to explain what had happened. She was nervous, crying and screaming at the same time”, he detailed.

