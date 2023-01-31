Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan left paralysed from waist down after surgery

By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 2:20

Image of Hulk Hogan at Summer Slam in 2005. Credit: Wikipedia - By Journalist 1st Class Kristin Fitzsimmons - http://www.americasupportsyou.mil/americasupportsyou/photoessays/2005-08/pages/pe082305a5.html, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=938383

Following recent back surgery, the legendary wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan has been left paralysed from his waist down.

It was reported on Monday, January 30, that the wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan has been left paralysed from his waist down following surgery.

His condition was initially revealed by his 54-year-old long-time friend and fellow WWE legendary grappler, Kurt Angle, during his The Kurt Angle Show@TheAnglePod.

Hogan apparently had nerves removed from his lower body during an unknown procedure. He has since lost all feeling in his lower body. It has not been clarified whether the 69-year-old underwent the operation to remove those nerves or if they were subsequently removed as a result of complications arising from his op.

According to Angle, the six-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion – real name Terry Gene Bollea – is currently walking with the aid of a stick but is not suffering any pain, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Angle told wrestling fans: “He had the nerves cut from his lower body, he can’t feel his lower body. So, he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain, he has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything”.

He continued: “So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man”. The two wrestling legends hooked up in Philadelphia last week where the WWE was celebrating the 30th anniversary of its ‘Raw’ show. They spent about 30 minutes discussing each other’s health issues said Angle.

Several WWE champions have seen their careers end prematurely by injuries. Angle recently had surgery on both knees, which during a difficult recovery process left him ‘pretty much useless’ he shared.

Hulk Hogan is without a doubt one of the biggest superstars to ever grace a wrestling ring, with a 35-year career. “He put his heart and soul into the business and ate him up. He’s the name and face of the company. He’s the guy that revolutionised pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him”, Angle continued.

The star has undergone a total of 25 different surgeries through the years according to his daughter Brooke in 2021. Never shy to speak about his injuries, Hogan once commented: ‘My knees are fake, hips are fake, back is full of metal, and part of my face is full of metal’.

Speaking after picking up another injury in 2006, Hogan admitted: ‘I’m sort of freaking out. I’m beginning to learn I’m a lot older. And with age, it’s tough to be the same dependable guy I’ve been in the past. I realize that as I get up there in age, I can’t go on forever’.

His last bout was for TNA Wrestling back in 2013. Speaking last year on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, Hogan addressed whether he would have liked to have a farewell match: ‘If I was healthy, shoot – yeah, man, all day long’.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.