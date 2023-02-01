Dr Phil to end talk show after 21 seasons

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 February 2023 • 16:29

Dr Phil - Phil McGraw - Image Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com

After 21 seasons the 72-year-old Dr Phil is to call time on his life talk show with the host said to be looking for “new ventures.”

Phil McGraw, who originally appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show, has been a household favourite for more than two decades.

CBS Media Ventures made the announcement on Wednesday, February 1 according to the BBC with the once-licenced psychologist looking for new challenges.

Following his appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show, she helped McGraw set up his own series where has been interviewing guests that have unusual stories to tell. Tackling topics that have ranged from mental wellness to parenting and family relationships, most designed to have shock value.

A press release issued by CBS Media Ventures quoted McGraw as saying he had been “blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television.

“With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children.

“This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

No indication has been given as to Dr Phil´s next move, but it is understood that he will do some part-time programming that will be launched in 2024. CBS said that the new programming will be on prime-time television and will expand his audience.

Not without controversy the TV host has been plagued with claims of verbal abuse in the workplace and of exploiting guests. He was also heavily criticised over his views on COVID-19 despite holding no appropriate medical qualification.

No doubt viewers who love the Dr Phil talk show that will soon end will be waiting with bated breath for his return in 2024.

