UPDATE: Six hospitalised after 59 get food poisoning from famous Madrid tortilla restaurant

01 February 2023

Food poisoning - Image Elnur / Shutterstock.com

22:36 (February 1) – The Madrid restaurant where the food poisoning took place remains closed as the number of people affected rises.

According to local health authorities, the number of cases of food poisoning had risen to 59 by Wednesday, February 1 with at least six hospitalised, one of whom is said to be in intensive care. That patient is said to be very ill but their condition remains stable.

The owners of the restaurant have said the results of the inspection of the premises and the tests carried out are still awaited, with the cause still unknown.

In the meantime, they have asked anyone who has been affected to get in touch via email to enable them to respond to individual cases. The email address to write to is [email protected]

The OCU, who are investigating the incident, has issued a statement saying that the establishment is always liable in poisoning cases of this type.

10:14 (January 30) – The restaurant Casa Dani has been closed by health authorities after 40 diners got food poisoning after eating their famed tortillas.

According to a press statement on Monday, January 30 a number of those who received food poisoning have been hospitalised although it is not known what their condition is.

The famous restaurant, which is located in the Mercado de la Paz in the Salamanca district in Madrid, is closed while diagnostic tests are performed and the facilities disinfected.

The restaurant’s management is also interviewing all its staff to try and understand how the potato dish could’ve given people food poisoning. They said it was important to fully understand the situation and to take all steps needed to provide customers with the maximum possible guarantees that the restaurant’s food is safe to consume.

Initial investigations suggest an outbreak of salmonella that affected people between Tuesday and Thursday last week. Those that had consumed the tortillas had experienced severe vomiting, dizziness and acute gastroenteritis.

As of Friday several remain hospitalised.

Public Health Services are currently analysing samples to identify the source of the poisoning to determine whether it is due to poor food handling or a spoiled product.

Casa Dani has confirmed that they took the decision to close the restaurant saying that this was the first time they had ever experienced such an incident. They have also confirmed that their other restaurants remain open for business.

The owners have said that following the food poisoning of 40 diners that they hoped to reopen the store later this week.

