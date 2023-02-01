Spain faces high cybersecurity vulnerabilities – and it’s not the only target for hackers

By EWN • 01 February 2023 • 9:36

Over 70% of Spain’s residents use the Internet daily, but they put themselves at risk whenever they go online. Cybercrime is increasing everywhere in the world, and businesses and individuals in Spain have been targeted by hackers massively before, as alarming statistics show. Different studies show that Spain is among the biggest cybercrime victims among the major European nations, with 91.8% of Spanish companies experiencing a successful attack in the previous year. In 2020 alone, 62% of organisations suffered the consequences of ransomware, and according to a Kaspersky report, the country was one of the top 3 countries worst hit by mobile banking malware. As Spain’s National Cryptology Center suggests, over 90% of the most severe cyberattacks came from foreign sources, including governments. Unfortunately, only a few cybercrime cases reach the courts, with most only facing small prison terms or fines. There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to cyberattacks, as the consequences don’t only impact an individual or a business, but society as a whole, leading to rising costs and shortages of services and products. Thus, it is evident that something needs to be done to mitigate digital threats and prevent these severe consequences. But what are the solutions?

Cybercrime is a troubling global issue

According to Statista, Lithuania saw the most significant number of cyberattacks globally between October and December 2022, followed by South Korea. Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, France and Russia were also among the countries most affected by digital threats. The U.S. is also on the list, but with a smaller percentage of cyberattacks. Phishing and ransomware were the most common threats and remain a concerning problem in 2023, mainly because hackers are making them more sophisticated. But this year, organisations and individuals should also beware of threats like data poisoning and supply chain vulnerabilities. Moreover, the expansion of IoT has led to increasing security risks, and thus, it’s vital to implement simple yet effective cybersecurity best practices like changing passwords after installing IoT devices to prevent bad actors from compromising them.

Education is the first step in combating cybercrime’s effects

Spain is still working on implementing solid cybersecurity measures, but in recent years, various new research centres and organisations have opened in the country, including the Cybercat centre based in Catalonia. The country’s government keeps an open mind, embracing a proactive approach to cybersecurity and welcoming new initiatives enthusiastically. Spain’s National Cybersecurity Strategy focuses primarily on educating the general public and raising awareness of cyberattacks and how to protect against them. Cybercrime stats in Spain can only drop if people learn to identify a potential threat and know what to do when facing one, and the authorities are well-aware of this fact. To this end, Spain has introduced new educational tools and courses to prepare a cybersecurity-savvy generation and, thus, reduce the likelihood of cybercrime.

Taking further action against cybersecurity threats

Cybercrime is unquestionably a fast-growing crime worldwide, affecting many businesses and individuals. At the organisational level, security breaches can lead to legal consequences. According to experts at https://www.databreachclaims.org.uk/, every company owner is responsible for protecting clients’ personal data, and failing to do so enables victims to claim compensation for the damages they’ve suffered. In the aftermath of a legal lawsuit, organisations inevitably suffer reputational damage and financial losses. It is vital to stay updated on the best cybersecurity practices to avoid this negative outcome.

Spanish Internet users go online using different devices daily; however, many of them don’t rely on any protection measures to stay safe from potential threats. However, thanks to recent cybersecurity initiatives in the country, more individuals are now adopting cybersecurity solutions. Anti-malware tools are the most common way of protecting your device against a hacker’s attack. While it doesn’t give you complete protection over malware, it can reduce your vulnerability considerably. A growing number of Spaniards also rely on VPNs, which help encrypt your connection, thus translating into a more secure network.

Additionally, to stay safe online, it’s essential to:

Update your software . This is a vital cybersecurity measure that helps protect your network from threats. Software updates include patches for common security vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit to gain access to your data. Plus, software updates include bug fixes and improvements that enhance the security of your device.

. This is a vital cybersecurity measure that helps protect your network from threats. Software updates include patches for common security vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit to gain access to your data. Plus, software updates include bug fixes and improvements that enhance the security of your device. Avoid clicking on suspicious emails and links . Many cyberattacks begin with an email or message that seems legitimate but actually includes a link or attachment that will download malware onto your device. Hence, it’s vital to be wary of unsolicited messages and emails, as cybercriminals use phishing techniques to trick individuals into clicking on links that lead to malicious websites. Also, avoid clicking on links in banners or pop-up ads, as they are generally used to spread phishing scams and malware.

. Many cyberattacks begin with an email or message that seems legitimate but actually includes a link or attachment that will download malware onto your device. Hence, it’s vital to be wary of unsolicited messages and emails, as cybercriminals use phishing techniques to trick individuals into clicking on links that lead to malicious websites. Also, avoid clicking on links in banners or pop-up ads, as they are generally used to spread phishing scams and malware. Use solid passwords . Strong passwords go hand in hand with good online security, but their importance is often overlooked. However, following some simple yet effective practices is essential to protect your devices from unauthorised access. For example, a robust password contains at least 12 characters – more precisely, a mix of upper-case and lower-case letters, numbers, and special characters. Never use personal information such as your birthdate, name or address, as bad actors can easily guess it and compromise your device. To avoid remembering complex passwords, consider using a password manager. This tool helps you create, store and manage passwords securely, generating unique passwords to boost your data protection.

. Strong passwords go hand in hand with good online security, but their importance is often overlooked. However, following some simple yet effective practices is essential to protect your devices from unauthorised access. For example, a robust password contains at least 12 characters – more precisely, a mix of upper-case and lower-case letters, numbers, and special characters. Never use personal information such as your birthdate, name or address, as bad actors can easily guess it and compromise your device. To avoid remembering complex passwords, consider using a password manager. This tool helps you create, store and manage passwords securely, generating unique passwords to boost your data protection. Enable 2FA. Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of protection to your accounts by requiring a second form of authentication besides your password. This can protect your accounts from unauthorised access even if someone else obtains your password. 2FA works efficiently for multiple accounts and services, like email, banking, social media and cloud storage. Enabling it on your accounts can ensure increased protection over your personal and financial information.

Spanish people are more aware than ever of the importance of cybersecurity

After so many high-profile cyberattack cases worldwide in the past years, Spanish people now understand that cybersecurity is crucial. Although the process in the country has been slow compared to Germany or the U.K., individuals and businesses are taking steps to minimise the negative effects of cybersecurity threats.

