Malaga Local Police capture a large iguana in the Bailen-Miraflores district

By Chris King • 01 February 2023 • 1:49

Image of the captured iguana. Credit: Malaga Town Hall

A large iguana was captured in the Bailen-Miraflores district of the city by Malaga Local Police officers.

Local Police officers in Malaga city were recently called upon to capture a specimen of iguana. The reptile was more than one metre long and weighed in at around 6.5 kilograms.

It had been spotted in the Bailen-Miraflores district of the city by residents a few days ago. Specifically, the creature was roaming free in a green area next to Calle Albacete, between Avenida Valle Inclan and Calle Genoveses.

According to a statement from Malaga Town Hall, the residents reported their sightings to a local vet, who in turn, informed the Local Police station.

A unit providing civilian service subsequently appeared on the scene. One of the officers proceeded to take charge of capturing the animal. It was eventually caught and placed inside a container for transportation to the municipal Animal Protection Centre.

Once at the facility, he was given appropriate care, but nothing could be done to save his life, and he sadly died a few days later due to his poor state of health. As reported on Tuesday, January 31 by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

