By Matthew Roscoe • 01 February 2023 • 13:57

Heartbreak as teenage girl dies suddenly after collapsing at school in Italy. Image: Google Streetview/Screenshot

HEARTBREAKING news from Italy after a teenage girl died suddenly after collapsing while at school earlier this week.

Eighteen-year-old schoolgirl Asia D’Amelio died suddenly after collapsing at her school in Biella, a city and comune in Italy’s northern region of Piedmont on Tuesday, January 31

According to reports, Asia, who attended the Eugenio Bona Technical Commercial Institute in Biella, was in class on Tuesday, January 31 when she suddenly collapsed to the ground.

The girl’s teacher immediately called the emergency services and the teenager was rushed to hospital, however, despite the best efforts of the doctors, Asia was pronounced dead.

Italian news outlet Secolo noted that the schoolgirl, who was in her final year, fell to the ground without regaining consciousness.

The outlet added that there was disbelief among friends and classmates, as well as family members, as to the sudden death of Asia.

The school’s principal Raffaella Miori told the newspaper that the girl was fine prior to her collapse.

“Nothing suggested a tragedy. We are all destroyed. Tomorrow the intervention of a psychologist is expected at school to try to deal with the mourning,” Miori said on January 31.

The Mayor of Biella, Claudio Corradino Sindaco, paid tribute to the girl on Wednesday, February 1.

“I have learned with shock and shock of the tragedy that leaves us all speechless,” he wrote on Facebook.

“As mayor of this city, but also in a very personal way, I express my deepest condolences and closeness to the family of Asia D’Amelio, for the sudden and heartbreaking disappearance of the young 18-year-old.”

He added: “The entire administration that I represent would like to express their most heartfelt condolences at this time of grief and disheartening. I understand that nothing can ease such a pain, but it is important to stick together around family and friends in Asia.”

