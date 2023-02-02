By Chris King • 02 February 2023 • 18:18

Image of Papagayo Beach on Lanzarote. Credit: Paolo Tralli/Shutterstock.com

The government of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands wants to lower the number of British tourists visiting the popular holiday destination.

According to the government of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands, the popular holiday destination has become ‘saturated’. As a result, it intends to cut the number of British tourists visiting the all-year-round sunshine island.

With its stunning volcanic landscapes and lovely beaches, the Spanish island has attracted tourists since the advent of package holidays. Lanzarote’s officials now though believe that they have to take drastic measures to ‘guarantee the future of generations to come’.

A recent census revealed that up until November 2022, around 2.5 million people visited the Spanish island. With a population of 151,000, this figure is boosted 17 times by the arrival of travellers. Approximately half of this total is British apparently.

Dolores Corujo, the island’s President explained: “This year, we went to the travel trade fair, FITUR to present the change in the tourism model that we want for Lanzarote, on which we have been working throughout this mandate, despite setbacks and limitations derived from the pandemic”.

She continued: “There we certified the return to full tourist normality and once again highlighted our firm commitment to sustainability and excellence”, according to dailymail.co.uk.

Corujo said she believed that this business model will attract fewer tourists but: ‘with greater spending in the destination so that they generate greater wealth in the economy as a whole”. The politician added that it would be necessary to adopt: ‘a diversification strategy to reduce dependence on the British market.’

While tourism bosses agreed that a solution needed to be found, they pointed out that this could only be achieved by investment in things like the infrastructure and the island’s beaches. As they added, finding alternative sources of income for the island’s businesses would be a very difficult task.

