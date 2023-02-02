Purrfect pet nutrition: How to keep on top of your pets’ diet over winter

By Betty Henderson • 02 February 2023 • 12:28

A diet rich in protein, carbohydrates and washed down with plenty of water is recommended to keep your pet active through the winter. Photo credit: Svitlana Hulko / shutterstock.com

WE hear a lot about how to adapt our own diets during the winter to make sure we get all the right vitamins and minerals to deal with temperature drops, but how can we do the same for our pets? We consulted some advice from top vets to help you see your four-legged friend into the spring in perfect health!

Size matters

The first thing to have in mind when feeding your pet over the winter is its size and age. Some pet owners increase their pets’ meal sizes during the winter to keep their pets warm, but vets advise against this, particularly in cats as they normally exercise less during winter and overfeeding can lead to health issues and obesity.

Plush fur

Vets also recommend increasing oily foods, particularly in dogs’ diets over the winter. This can give their fur an outward shine and also build fur strength, essential to keep their bodies warm. Hydration is also crucial to keep your pet healthy and active.

Active lifestyle

It is important to keep your pet active during the winter, even if you don’t fancy as many walks as usual. If you want to stay in, or have a cat, play with your pet to keep their body and mind active.