By Matthew Roscoe • 02 February 2023 • 14:49

School teacher in Malaga's Estepona arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting students. Image: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com

SPAIN’S National Police arrested a man currently working as a teacher at a school in Estepona, Malaga on suspicion of sexually assaulting two young students.

The National Police announced on Thursday, February 2 that they had arrested a teacher currently working at a school in Malaga’s Estepona.

According to the Spanish police force, an investigation began the day before his arrest following a complaint filed by the parents of a child who had allegedly been the victim of sexual assault between 2015 and 2018.

The report noted that the young student had not recounted what had happened until around two months ago.

Apparently, the man had threatened to hurt the child’s little sister if the student told anyone. This is said to have sparked the young student’s memories of the crime.

Officers were able to identify the alleged perpetrator following a description from the victim.

The man was then working as a dining room monitor at a school in Estepona.

Given the seriousness of the events, officers urgently conducted an investigation and an arrest was made less than 24 hours later.

The man was detained by police as he was leaving the educational centre where he currently worked.

His home was raided and several computers, mobile phones and other materials were seized.

“Subsequent inquiries have made it possible to locate another victim, a student at the same educational centre, who would have been subjected to abuse in 2018, a stage in which the man worked as a dining room monitor,” the police said.

Officers have not ruled out new victims being identified.

