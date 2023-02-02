Son blames vaccine for mother’s sudden death following heart attack

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 February 2023 • 15:58

THE son of a mother who died suddenly of a heart attack has blamed the vaccine for her sudden death.

Heartbroken son Drew Parsons, from Baltimore, Maryland in the US, has blamed the death of his mother on the vaccine after Lisa Dominick died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 54.

“I begged my mom not to get that vaccine and now she’s gone at 54 to a sudden heart attack,” he wrote last month on Facebook.

“I’m devastated this pain is unbearable. She is my best friend the one I love most I’m soo angry and hurt I don’t know how to deal with this.”

A GoFundMe set up by Drew noted that his “mother passed suddenly” and that he would have to do everything in his power to ensure his little brother has the “best possible future.”

He added: “I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers and for anyone interested in helping we deeply appreciate it.”

Currently, the fundraising page has raised $795 USD (€727).

Drew’s cousin wrote on Facebook: “Death is never easy especially when it happens to the young expected but I need prayers for mom Kathy Campbell as she loses her only sister and prayers to my cousin Drew Parsons & Jaden as they deal with the passing of their mother & my aunt Lisa Dominick.”

It is worth noting that no official cause of Lisa Dominick’s death has been reported and it is not known what vaccine the Baltimore native is talking about.

However, the man is not the only person to have blamed ‘the vaccine on the death of a loved one.

Last year, Gareth Eve, husband of the late Lisa Eve (Shaw), the BBC Radio presenter who died from complications from the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 21, 2021, released her death certificate on social media.

In August 2021, it was confirmed by a coroner that award-winning BBC radio presenter Lisa Shaw – whose married name was Lisa Eve – died after suffering blood clots after she received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

