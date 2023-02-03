Guardiola and Klopp question Chelsea’s massive £323m transfer window spending spree

By Chris King • 03 February 2023 • 18:13

Image of Chelsea sign outside Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Google maps - Nur Nadhihah Mohd Nasser

Chelsea’s massive £323m transfer window spending spree has been questioned by both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

English Premier League club Chelsea’s transfer window spending spree during January amounted to a massive £323m. This huge outlay on eight new players has led to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, both questioning today, Friday, February 3, how it was possible.

Just minutes before the window slammed shut, Todd Boely’s outfit smashed the British transfer record, forking out a reputed £107m to land the Argentinian World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

City made just one signing in January, bringing in 20-year-old Maximo Perrone. They laid out £8m for the young Argentinian midfielder. Over at Anfield, a similar window saw Klopp sign just one play, with Dutch striker Cody Gakpo moving from PSV for £44m.

Liverpool face Wolves at Molineux tomorrow, Saturday 4. Speaking at a press conference, Klopp responded to questions about Chelsea’s outlay but refused to be drawn. ‘I say nothing without my lawyer. I don’t understand this part of the business but it’s a big number’, he commented.

‘They are all really good players so congratulations. I don’t understand how it’s possible, but it’s not for me to explain how it works’, he added.

Guardiola’s side has faced criticism in recent seasons over the big transfer fees paid to sign players. This included the previous British record of £100 for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. City play Tottenham on Sunday, and he addressed the press today.

‘It’s none of my business. It’s a surprise because it’s not a state club. We won 11 trophies in the last five years being one of the five or six net spend teams in the league’, the Etihad boss told reporters when asked about Chelsea.

‘I know what would happen’, was his response when asked what would be said had his club splashed that huge amount in January. ‘What I said, being the last fifth or sixth in the Premier League being net spending, we won 11 trophies – four Premier Leagues in five years’, he emphasised.

‘What Chelsea have done is none of my business. We know what we are working to. What Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and United, without good players you have to spend’, Pep continued.

He added: ‘Now the market is wow. What they do is not my business. There are regulations, I don’t forget, eight or nine teams send a letter to be banned. We are the fifth team in net spend’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

