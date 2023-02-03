What do prominent experts say about the future of the Crypto Industry? Exploring the expert opinions of Changpeng Zhao, Brian Armstrong, And More

By EWN • 03 February 2023 • 11:15

The crypto industry has come a long way since 2009. I mean 14 years and counting and the procession is still far from its eventual destination. A lot has already happened, much is evolving with time, and much more is expected to happen in the coming years. These developments have shaped the crypto industry over the years. During the journey, many new cryptocurrencies joined the bandwagon. One such crypto player is Big Eyes Coin (BIG) which is already making its presence felt even before its official launch.

The cat-themed meme coin has already raised more than $21 million in its presales which has entered Stage 10. The crypto world’s journey that started back in 2009 with the launch of Bitcoin certainly looks all set to touch new skies in the times to come.

Industry leaders and crypto trading experts have been an integral part of this almost half-a-decade-long journey. They have many more beans to spill and share their experiences of dealing with cryptocurrencies for the past many years. We have handpicked a few of these crypto intellectuals for you to better understand what the future holds for the crypto industry and how you can get the best out of your crypto investments.

Changpeng ZHAO (CZ): CEO of Binance

CZ is one of the well-known leaders in the crypto industry. In one of his recent interviews, CZ painted a glowing picture regarding the future of the crypto industry. He stated that the crypto industry is likely to continue on the path to growth and mature with time as more and more people are getting involved.

The acceptance of cryptocurrency as a form of payment has long been the talk of the town. He predicted cryptocurrency to eventually become a widely accepted form of payment, just like cash or credit cards. However, he acknowledged that the road ahead might be a little bumpy in the wake of more regulation from government and financial institutions and ever-increasing security concerns.

Brian ARMSTRONG: CEO of Coinbase

Brian Armstrong needs no introduction as he leads one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, known as Coinbase, as its Chief Executive Officer.

Talking about the potential of cryptocurrencies going forward, Brian Armstong believed that cryptocurrencies have the potential to become the prevalent form of money in the future. Spilling beans on the evolution of the crypto world, he stated that the journey has only gotten started and the world will see a lot more growth in the years to come.

He predicted cryptocurrency to eventually turn out to be a mainstream investment option, which will allow more people to be part of the revolution.

Andreas ANTONOPOULOS: Author and Speaker

It is always good to hear straight from the horse’s mouth but sometimes you need an external voice speaking about a topic with all neutrality.

Andreas Antonopolous is a seasoned and well-respected author and speaker who has a strong opinion about the cryptocurrency world. He is renowned for his advocacy of cryptocurrencies and decentralised systems. He has been a speaker, writer, and consultant on these topics for over a decade and has written several books on cryptocurrencies, including “Mastering Bitcoin” and “The Internet of Money.”

Andreas Antonopolous thinks cryptocurrencies have the potential to change the financial system and replace the existing modes of payment and global fiat currencies.

He has predicted cryptocurrencies as the future of global finance and the world will soon witness a shift toward decentralised financial systems. In his opinion, this shift will result in greater financial freedom, privacy, and security for individuals and businesses alike.

Nick SZABO: Creator of Bit Gold

Nick Szabo is a cryptographer, computer scientist, and legal scholar. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the world of cryptocurrencies. Szabo is mainly recognised for his work on digital contracts and digital currency, including the creation of “Bit Gold”, which is considered a precursor to Bitcoin.

Szabo views that cryptocurrencies have the potential to revolutionise the financial system by providing secure and decentralised financial services. He believes that cryptocurrencies will eventually provide individuals and businesses with greater financial freedom and privacy.

Szabo predicts that blockchain will have a profound impact on many industries, including supply chain management, voting systems, and intellectual property management in the future.

Vitalik BUTERIN: Creator of Ethereum

Who doesn’t know Vitalik Buterin? The creator of Ethereum, one of the largest and most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world, believes that cryptocurrencies will change the status quo of the financial system.

He stated in one of his recent interviews that as an increased number of people are joining the crypto world, it is growing in stature and soon it will be used as the primary form of payment across the globe.

The Final Word

It is quite evident that cryptocurrency has turned into a hot topic in recent years as more people want to explore the industry. They want to know more about how it operates and how they can multiply their savings by investing in cryptocurrencies. They now wonder what the future of this innovative technology might hold for all and sundry.

Industry experts have also joined the hot debate. Some believe that cryptocurrencies have the potential to become the dominant form of money, while others are more cautious and predict that the industry will continue to grow and evolve with time.

Regardless of what the future holds, it is clear that cryptocurrencies have already made a significant impact on the financial world and cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin have a long way to go.

