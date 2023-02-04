Chemical found in celery seeds could help recovery of stroke patients

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 22:00

CELERY: Seeds contain butylphthalide which could assist stroke patients Photo credit: Pixabay/Pasja 1000

DRUGS containing butylphthalide, a chemical that occurs naturally in celery seeds, could assist the recovery of stroke patients.

Those prescribed the medication in China had less severe neurological symptoms and better mental skills than those receiving a placebo.

“This is the first trial to show the benefit of using medication that protects the brain from damage caused by a lack of oxygen to brain tissue,” said Dr Baixue Jia, from the National Clinical Research Centre for Neurological Diseases in Beijing.

