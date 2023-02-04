Health experts laud the benefits of extending Dry January to Dry February

By Linda Hall • 04 February 2023 • 18:00
DRY JANUARY: Compensates for Christmas excesses
Photo credit: Pixabay/peggychoucair
Now that it has ended, health experts suggest that the one in seven Brits who stayed on the wagon last month would benefit from dry February, or even longer.
They would sleep better, as alcohol initially acts as a sedative but actually raises adrenaline levels which act a stimulant.
The liver has to work overtime to break down alcohol, which also disturbs sleep patterns, and, because alcohol is a diuretic and produces more urine, drinkers have to make extra trips to the bathroom during the night.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
