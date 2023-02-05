By Imran Khan • 05 February 2023 • 7:45

Ukraine president says Russia pushing more troops as fight on frontlines becomes tougher. Photo by Shag7799 Shutterstock.com

President Zelensky says situation on the eastern frontlines in Ukraine becoming tougher as Russia pushed more and more troops to fight the war

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that the battle on the eastern frontlines of the country is getting more difficult as Russia is sending more and more troops to fight.

This statement by Zelensky comes at a time when Russian forces have been making significant gains on the battlefield in the past few weeks, after facing months of setbacks.

As per Reuters, Russian forces are trying to gain complete control of Bakhmut as well as a major Ukrainian supply route.

Recent reports also suggest that the Russian troops are also trying to gain control of Vuhledar, south of Bakhmut, which is a coal mining city in the eastern region of Donetsk.

“I’ve often had to say the situation at the front is tough and is getting tougher, and it’s that time again. … The invader is putting more and more of his forces into breaking down our defences”, said Zelensky, as cited by Reuters.

He added, “It is very difficult now in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Lyman, and other directions”.

Details about the region of Bakhmut and Lyman were also updated by Hanna Malyar Deputy Defence Minister, who said that “Russian efforts to break the defences in Bakhmut and Lyman had failed”.

The area of Lyman is located north of Bakhmut and had been liberated in October by Ukrainian forces.

Aside from Malyar, details about clashes in the region have also been reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, who said that several fights between the two sides have been reported.

Details provided by military bloggers from Russia also claim unverified Russian victories across the battle front lines.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.