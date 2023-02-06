UPDATE: At least 139 dead and 800 injured in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
Trending:

Are electric cars less maintenance than petrol or diesel?

By Anna Ellis • 06 February 2023 • 13:24

Are electric cars less maintenance than petrol or diesel? Image: AA.

According to the UK Automobile Association (AA) Electric vehicles require less maintenance than petrol or diesel cars and are more reliable, so they won’t need as many repairs.

That can help to keep the costs of running an electric car down.

There are still parts which can go wrong, most of the electric car breakdowns the AA see are caused by punctures or issues with the 12v battery.

With an electric car, you might also need to maintain or replace the cabin air filter (also known as a pollen filter), brake fluid or air conditioning.

Conventional internal combustion engines (ICE) have hundreds of moving parts. That means there’s a lot that could potentially go wrong over a petrol or diesel car’s lifetime.

Electric motors only have a handful of parts in comparison, which can result in less maintenance for electric cars. But electric vehicles (EVs) do have complex electrical components.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading