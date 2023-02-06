Elche against cancer with a new action plan to fund preventative care, treatment and research

By Betty Henderson • 06 February 2023 • 13:08

Authorities in Elche held a public meeting on World Cancer Day to present a new plan against cancer in the city. Photo credit: Ajuntament d’Elx

RESIDENTS and authorities in Elche came together to pledge their commitment to the fight against cancer on World Cancer Day on Saturday, February 4 in the city centre.

The council showed their solidarity by holding a public meeting in the city’s Plaça de Baix where they read a manifesto against cancer detailing planned action including funding research, supporting cancer sufferers, survivors and their families as well as remembering those who have died from cancer.

The council pledged a funding package worth €12,000 for the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AEC) as part of the manifesto. The money will be used to improve preventative healthcare, treatment and oncology-based research.

Juanjo Licerán, the President of a local cancer organisation also spoke at the event on the devastating impact of cancer, including reading statistics which suggest that one in two men and one in three women will suffer from some form of cancer during their life by 2030.

Licerán thanked the council for taking decisive action and the plan offers an “unprecedented opportunity” to raise awareness and build a formidable plan against cancer.