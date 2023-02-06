Yellow weather alert issued for Costa del Sol with intense rainfall forecast

By Chris King • 06 February 2023 • 20:33

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency issued a yellow weather alert warning of intense rainfall on the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce regions.

According to the weather forecast from AEMET, State Meteorological Agency, Malaga province can expect heavy rainfall from midnight tonight, Monday, February 6. As a result, the experts have issued two yellow weather alerts for the region.

These warnings will run from midnight throughout tomorrow, Tuesday 7, specifically in the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce areas. Storms are expected to deposit around 20l/m² per hour, and up to 60l/m² during the course of the alert.

Temperatures will remain stable, although the trend throughout this week is for them to increase. The minimums and maximums later in the week will be greater than those registered today. In other words, despite the rain forecast for these days, temperatures will rise this week.

Tuesday 7 will experience the lowest temperatures, with a minimum of 9°C and a maximum of 14°C. As of Wednesday, the thermometers will rise and reach 18°C degrees at the maximum and 13°C at the minimum, in the capital of Malaga.

The probability of rainfall for tomorrow exceeds 80 per cent and could be widespread throughout the province. This could occur to a lesser extent in the eastern part of the Malaga coast. During Wednesday 8, the chances of rain are drastically reduced in towns like Torrox or Nerja.

After this new and brief episode of rain, the skies will be clear again on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday the clouds will appear again, but the AEMET forecast indicates that the probability of rain will be low, barely 20 per cent.

