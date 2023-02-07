BREAKING: ‘Brazen’ ex-Met Police officer David Carrick handed 36 life sentences

By Simon Smedley • 07 February 2023 • 13:42

BREAKING NEWS: David Carrick was handed 36 life sentences

Former police officer David Carrick has been handed 36 life sentences, and will serve a minimum of 30 years and 239 days in prison.

The 48-year-old ex-Metropolitan Police officer, who shown no emotion whatsoever throughout the sentencing hearing, previously pleaded guilty to 85 offences against 12 women over a period of 17 years.

Yesterday, Monday, February 6, Southwark Crown Court heard the details of his crimes – which include multiple rapes – as well as 11 statements from women who he attacked.

There followed a discussion of what sentence he might be given.

Today, Tuesday, February 7, he learned his fate from judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

Referring to the ‘themes’ of Carrick’s offending in live broadcast, the judge told the former officer he “offended against all sorts of women, including two fellow police officers”.

Some of the broadcast had to be cut for legal reasons, which was to protect the identity of the victims.

Carrick was accused of brandishing a knife at one woman, while he put a black hand gun to the head of another woman he attacked.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb also spoke about another relationship Carrick admitted was coercive and controlling.

Some of the abuse was witnessed by a child, the judge revealed.

She described those months of abuse as a “harrowing course of conduct”.

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, the Met’s lead for professionalism, previously said Carrick’s offending was “unprecedented in policing.”

She went on to say that the force should have spotted Carrick, who had come to their attention between 2000 and 2021, saying: “We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation.

“We are truly sorry that being able to continue to use his role as a police officer may have prolonged the suffering of his victims.”

An armed officer until he was suspended, Carrick, who grew up with parents who drank to excess and was the target of abuse himself, is said to have committed the majority of the offences in Hertfordshire where he is a resident.

He was suspended in 2021.

