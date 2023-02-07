By Matthew Roscoe • 07 February 2023 • 14:10

Cause of death revealed after girl, 18, dies following sudden illness in Italy's Brescia. Image: BNFWork/Shutterstock.com

HEARTBREAKING reports from Italy on Tuesday, February 7, after it was revealed that an 18-year-old girl died suddenly following a sudden illness at her home in Rivoltella del Garda, Brescia.

The cause of death has now been revealed following the sudden loss of Giulia Mascheroni, 18, who died suddenly after a brief illness at her home in Italy’s Brescia.

According to local reports, Giulia suffered a sudden illness earlier this week and emergency services were immediately contacted.

She was believed to be in critical condition when paramedic crews arrived and a rescue helicopter was dispatched.

The 18-year-old was airlifted by helicopter to Brescia’s Civil Hospital, where, despite the efforts of the medical staff, she was pronounced dead.

Italian news outlet Brescia Today spoke to the parents of the young girl who revealed that their daughter had died of a sudden brain aneurysm.

“Our beloved Giulia has left us,” the family said.

Guilia, who attended Bagatta High School in Desenzano, leaves behind her mum Violeta and dad Lorenzo, aunt Monica, and grandparents Lyuda and Porfir.

The news comes after a one-year-old boy died after suffering a sudden brain aneurysm on an Italian beach last year.

The child had been on holiday in the province of Taranto, a coastal city in southern Italy, when he suffered a sudden brain aneurysm and was rushed to hospital.

The boy was placed in a coma, where he spent 10 days before tragically dying on the morning of Tuesday, September 27.

He was playing with his four-year-old brother on the beach in Torre Ovo when he suddenly fell ill.

