Miracle as a baby is born under the rubble of Syria´s earthquake

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 February 2023 • 12:05

Children trapped in Syria´s earthquake - Image Twitter Snirmaq

A miracle baby girl has been born under the rubble of Syria´s earthquake but sadly neither of her parents survived.

The baby girl, who has been born an orphan, was removed from the rubble after her mother went into labour. According to the Mirror on Tuesday, February 7 she was rescued in Jenderes in northeast Syria.

The story is just one of many heartbreaking stories that are coming out of Syria and Turkey, where Monday´s 7.7 magnitude early morning earthquake caused immense damage. Hundreds of buildings have been destroyed hundreds of buildings and more than 5,000 have already been certified as dead, with some suggesting that number could rise into the tens of thousands.

Vice President Fuat Oktay of Turkey has called the earthquake the “disaster of the century” sparking an international response as emergency workers race to free those buried under the debris.

My heart goes out to the people of Turkey and Syria and all affected by the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake.

The death toll continues to grow in Turkey and northern Syria where two powerful earthquakes destroyed buildings and left some villages in total rubble. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/Gv8ZGnvBHw — Maha Mehanna (@MahaMehanna) February 7, 2023

Rescue teams from all over the world have descended on the two countries but time is running out and the scale of the damage is such that as every hour passes by hope fade of finding anyone alive.

Syria, which has yet to recover from the scars of recent conflict, is further hampered by the multiple crises facing the country and the lack of international aid.

A relief worker from Aleppo, 49-year-old Ali Hussein Rashid, told the Mirror: “People were all over the street at 3 am when it first hit. But we had no cherry pickers, no equipment, nothing to pick the people out of the rubble except our hands.

“It was shocking. It can’t be described. Over 50 buildings collapsed, with just five ambulances for the whole area.”

He continued saying the area has been flattened with others describing the event as if they were under bombardment once again.

📝🇹🇷TURKISH CITY OF GAZIANTEP, DEVASTATION: Drone footage shows collapsed buildings in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, where rescuers are frantically working to free people from the rubble, after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing thousands. pic.twitter.com/UyRivmu4eY — 🌐World News 24 🌍🌎🌏 (@DailyWorld24) February 7, 2023

The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has left a trail of desolation and death, but in the midst a miracle as a baby is born under the rubble. But a baby who will never meet her parents as they died when the building they were in collapsed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.