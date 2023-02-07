Portugal will be home the largest photovoltaic complex in Europe

By Chris King • 07 February 2023 • 2:38
Image of the proposed photovaltaic park in Portugal.
Credit: Iberdrola.com
Iberdrola announced on Monday, February 6, that it obtained an environmental permit to build the largest photovoltaic project in Europe. With 1,200 megawatts (MV) of installed power, it will be located in the municipality of Santiago de Cacem (near Sines, a logistics hub in southern Europe), in Portugal.
The plant will be called ‘Fernando Pessoa’ in homage to the Portuguese poet and is expected to be operational in 2025. It will be capable of supplying clean energy be capable of supplying the annual needs of 430,000 homes.
Its network connection will be contracted with the Portuguese operator REN. The new plant will avoid the consumption annually of 370 million cubic metres of gas and act as an example of the coexistence of new renewable developments.
In a company statement, Ignacio Galan, the Chairman of Iberdrola, stated that “the Fernando Pessoa solar installation marks a new milestone in Europe by combining ambitions in clean energy with the generation of positive and tangible environmental and social impacts. We have to reduce our exposure to fossil fuels”.
Alejandra Reyna, the Country Manager of Renovables Portugal, added that: “Fernando Pessoa will be an extraordinary project and an example of respect for the environment. This type of project was unimaginable just a few years ago, but Iberdrola has the technical experience and financial strength to make it happen. We look forward to maintaining our central role in Portugal’s ambitious clean energy future”.
Portugal recently announced a regulatory program to promote and expedite the deployment of clean energy, attract investor confidence, achieve climate targets, and accelerate the response to the double challenge of the climate and energy crisis in Europe.
